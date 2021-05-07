Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.03. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.11. Primerica has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

