Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to Hold

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of MP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,796. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

