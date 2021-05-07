Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Hold

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 9,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $251,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.