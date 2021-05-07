Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

FMBH stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,395 shares of company stock worth $1,305,395. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

