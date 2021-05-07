Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Sell

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

EVLO stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $503.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

