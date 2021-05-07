Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Get BioVie alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. BioVie has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $46.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.