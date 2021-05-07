Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Hold

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,298,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

