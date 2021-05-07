Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,302,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

