Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Mitek Systems also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MITK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $685.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

