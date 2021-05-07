Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $20.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $27.10 million. Agenus reported sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $76.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $115.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.16 million, with estimates ranging from $81.27 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agenus by 117.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,859. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $671.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

