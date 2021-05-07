Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.17 Million

Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $320.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.00 million and the lowest is $319.22 million. Zendesk posted sales of $246.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,008,771 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 443,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,331. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

