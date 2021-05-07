Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $133.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.77 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $621.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,478. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.