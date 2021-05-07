Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $13.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.14 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $12.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $60.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $64.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.39 million, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $155.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,420. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $372.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.43.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

