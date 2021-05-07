Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report sales of $831.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $855.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $773.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,961.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,324,838. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $8.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.84. The company had a trading volume of 529,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $144.33 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.