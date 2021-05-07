Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post $17.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $18.82 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $10.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $64.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.85 billion to $71.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.61 billion to $69.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 280,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,700. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

