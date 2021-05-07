Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 308%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.