Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 308%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

