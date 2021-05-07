Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report sales of $16.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $37.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $105.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $180.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 70,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,419. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

