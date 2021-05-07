Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 825%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

