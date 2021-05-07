Zacks: Analysts Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Navistar International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

NAV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,606. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

