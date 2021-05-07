Zacks: Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXFO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

