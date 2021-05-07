Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.