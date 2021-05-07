Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

