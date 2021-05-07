Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

CCK stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,636. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $112.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

