Zacks: Analysts Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 51job.

JOBS stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.77. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 25.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of 51job by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of 51job by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of 51job by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

