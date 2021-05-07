Zacks: Analysts Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 51job.
JOBS stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.77. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
