Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce sales of $126.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $117.85 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $862.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $938.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 4,857,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,689. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.