Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 72.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.