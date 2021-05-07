Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.24 Million

Brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce $60.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.63 million to $60.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $246.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $273.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,336. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

