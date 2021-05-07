Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

AVO stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $10,529,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.