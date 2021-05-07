Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

MPW traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,075. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

