Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $137.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $121.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $548.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 347,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
