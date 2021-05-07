Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $137.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $121.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $548.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 347,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

