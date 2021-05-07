Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.