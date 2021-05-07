Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,217. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

