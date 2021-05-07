YOU COIN Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $955,042.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

