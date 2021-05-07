Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

YMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of YMAB traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

