Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $118.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.51.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.