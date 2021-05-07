Xuez (XUEZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,732.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $134,699.88 and $57,732.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,030,194 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,760 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.