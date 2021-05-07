XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $170.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.04, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $145.85.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

