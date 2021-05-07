Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Xperi updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPER. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

