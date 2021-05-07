Xiaobin Wu Sells 6,715 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $314.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.70 and its 200 day moving average is $306.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $143.41 and a 52-week high of $388.97.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.