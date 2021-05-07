XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XFLT stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

