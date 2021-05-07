Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Cap Tops $192,273.15

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $565.51 or 0.00993361 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $192,273.15 and $2,206.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00802415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.14 or 0.08995676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

