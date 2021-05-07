Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,483.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $842,513.92 and $3,483.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $438.58 or 0.00767008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00068545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00263270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.70 or 0.01125737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00031036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.89 or 0.00741316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.44 or 0.99588483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.