WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

WPP stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

