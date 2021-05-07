Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WK opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $747,041.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

