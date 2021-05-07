Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $99.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 408,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. Woodward has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

