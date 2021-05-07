WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and $2.47 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00083221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00789391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,089.41 or 0.08878173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

