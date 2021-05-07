Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,861. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

