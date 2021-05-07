Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $182.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.18.

Shares of WING stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,271. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.10, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

