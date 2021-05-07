Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $320.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

