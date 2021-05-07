William Blair Weighs in on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

NYSE SITE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,302. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

