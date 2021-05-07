William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

The Western Union stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,074,000.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

